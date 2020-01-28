BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,193.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $109,193.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.