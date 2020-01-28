BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.