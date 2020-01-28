BidaskClub Lowers Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FOMX opened at $4.12 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.