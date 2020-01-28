Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.17. 7,245,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,893.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

