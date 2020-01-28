Bethereum Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $343,139.00 and approximately $20,660.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bethereum has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bethereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,351,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum . Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.