BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 4.7%

BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HGU) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.21 and last traded at C$18.37, approximately 529,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 575,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.64.

