BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Trading Down 5.9%

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.72, approximately 1,479,878 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 855,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

