BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.94

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 17147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $639.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.