Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. 30,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

