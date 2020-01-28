Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,418. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.