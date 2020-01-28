Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

