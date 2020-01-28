Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 25,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,202. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

