Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $374.48. 75,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,274. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $327.75 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

