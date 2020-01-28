Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Becton Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to earn $13.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $279.75 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $280.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

