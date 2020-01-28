Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $787,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 87,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.18. The stock had a trading volume of 730,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $280.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

