BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Tops $943,281.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $943,281.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

