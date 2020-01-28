Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Shares Down 8%

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 35,935 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.13 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.16.

About Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

