Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

DB1 stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €148.65 ($172.85). The company had a trading volume of 253,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.87. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1-year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

