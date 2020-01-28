Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 4,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

