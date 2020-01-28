BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. 7,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,793. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

