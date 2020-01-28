Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BOTJ stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

