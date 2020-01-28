Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
BOTJ stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.