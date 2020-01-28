Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

