Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $45,730.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $642,192. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

