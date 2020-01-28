Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

