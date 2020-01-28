Band Protocol Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $749,372.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

