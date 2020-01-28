Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

