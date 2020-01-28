Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.37) on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have bought a total of 18,005 shares of company stock worth $4,225,821 in the last three months.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.