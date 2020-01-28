Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Down 2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shares were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.83 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), approximately 239,397 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.43.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

