BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BAESY stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $33.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

