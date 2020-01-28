B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $267.85

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.85 and traded as low as $250.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 14,587 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Brian Marsh bought 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,525.76 ($12,530.60). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £2,783.70 ($3,661.80). Insiders have purchased 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,200 in the last three months.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

