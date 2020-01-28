Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.57). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($2.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 8,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,920. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

