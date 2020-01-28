Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 632,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 584% from the average session volume of 92,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

