Aventus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,327.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $577,063.00 and $13,327.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

