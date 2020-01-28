Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.52. 7,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.13 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The company has a market cap of $469.33 million and a PE ratio of 70.71.
APR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Read More: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.