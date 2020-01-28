Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 131,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.43. 764,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $133.76 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

