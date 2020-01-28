Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €45.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.81 ($53.27).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NDA traded down €2.52 ($2.93) on Wednesday, reaching €50.84 ($59.12). 328,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a one year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

