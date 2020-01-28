Augur Price Hits $14.56 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $14.56 or 0.00160120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Bitsane and GOPAX. Augur has a market capitalization of $160.21 million and $32.77 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kraken, Binance, Bitbns, Liqui, Gatecoin, ABCC, BX Thailand, BitBay, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Poloniex, Upbit, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Mercatox, Bithumb, Crex24, DragonEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

