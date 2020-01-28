AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.32

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 17527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 126,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

