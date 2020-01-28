Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $944,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.