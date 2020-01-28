Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 325,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

PXF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

