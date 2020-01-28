Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.