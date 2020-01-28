Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38,494 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 467,380 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

IVLU stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.