Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.09.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $504.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $287.30 and a one year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

