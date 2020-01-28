Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $32.33.

