Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.