ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.67.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.12 and its 200 day moving average is $256.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

