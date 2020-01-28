Ashland Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.11. 476,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.