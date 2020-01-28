ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00668174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

