Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,821 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

