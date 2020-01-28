Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,975. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. Ares Management’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

